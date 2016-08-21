RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian police have seized passports, computers, mobile phones and tickets from three Olympic Council of Ireland members, the Irish Times reported on Sunday.

The three will be questioned on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a scheme to resell Games tickets at inflated prices.

The probe has already led to the detention of IOC member Pat Hickey, who is being held at Rio's notorious Bangu prison.

