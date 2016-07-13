Israeli athletes, who will represent Israel at the 2016 Rio Olympics, gymnast Neta Rivkin (L) and windsurfer Shahar Tzuberi, lay a wreath during a memorial ceremony for the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ilana Romano, widow of Israeli athlete Yossef Romano, one of 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, speaks during a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Munich massacre with the Israeli athletes who will represent Israel at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli windsurfer Shahar Tzuberi, who will represent Israel at the 2016 Rio Olympics, lays a wreath during a memorial ceremony for the 11 Israeli team members who were killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV Athletes and officials representing Israel at the Olympics in Rio next month held a memorial service on Wednesday for the 11 Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Munich Games.

Two members of the Israeli team - gymnast Neta Rivkin, who will be Israel's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, and wind-surfer Shahar Tzuberi - laid a wreath at a memorial monument during the ceremony in Tel Aviv that was also attended by relatives of those killed.

On Sept. 5, 1972, Israeli Olympic team members were taken hostage at the athletes' village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group. Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.

(Reporting By Reuters Pictures)