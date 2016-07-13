Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
TEL AVIV Athletes and officials representing Israel at the Olympics in Rio next month held a memorial service on Wednesday for the 11 Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen during the 1972 Munich Games.
Two members of the Israeli team - gymnast Neta Rivkin, who will be Israel's flag bearer at the opening ceremony, and wind-surfer Shahar Tzuberi - laid a wreath at a memorial monument during the ceremony in Tel Aviv that was also attended by relatives of those killed.
On Sept. 5, 1972, Israeli Olympic team members were taken hostage at the athletes' village by Palestinian gunmen from the Black September group. Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent rescue effort erupted into gunfire.
(Reporting By Reuters Pictures)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.