RIO DE JANEIRO U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger arrived at Rio de Janeiro international airport and checked onto a U.S.-bound flight on Thursday night, after they were questioned by Brazilian police over an incident at a gas station.

The pair had tried to leave the country on Wednesday but were pulled from that flight by police. They and two team mates, including gold medallist Ryan Lochte, have been accused of lying to authorities and telling them that they had been robbed by gunmen posing as police.

Lochte returned to the United States on Monday. The fourth swimmer, Jimmy Feigen, remains in Brazil, police have said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Mark Bendeich)