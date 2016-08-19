Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
RIO DE JANEIRO U.S. swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger arrived at Rio de Janeiro international airport and checked onto a U.S.-bound flight on Thursday night, after they were questioned by Brazilian police over an incident at a gas station.
The pair had tried to leave the country on Wednesday but were pulled from that flight by police. They and two team mates, including gold medallist Ryan Lochte, have been accused of lying to authorities and telling them that they had been robbed by gunmen posing as police.
Lochte returned to the United States on Monday. The fourth swimmer, Jimmy Feigen, remains in Brazil, police have said.
(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.