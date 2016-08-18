RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian police have recommended that prosecutors bring charges against U.S. Olympic gold medallist swimmers Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen for falsely reporting a crime, GloboNews television reported on Thursday.

The civil police chief of Rio de Janeiro, Fernando Veloso, had earlier told a news conference that Lochte and Feigen had lied about being robbed at gunpoint on Sunday morning along with two team mates.

The charge does not carry any prison time, Veloso said. Lochte returned to the United States on Monday, while Feigen remains in Brazil, police say.

