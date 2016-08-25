SAO PAULO Brazilian police recommended on Thursday that prosecutors present charges against Ryan Lochte for a false crime report, after the U.S. swimmer told police and media last week that he and three team mates were robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Olympics.

Brazilian police said no such crime took place and that Lochte was responsible for an act of vandalism in a gas station while returning home drunk after a party.

A police statement on Thursday said the officer in charge of the investigation had recommended to judges that Lochte be deposed in the United States and that a transcript be sent to the ethical commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes)