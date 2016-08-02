Nathalia Souza, a 18-year-old street vendor, poses for a portrait in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 25, 2016. When asked what she felt about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics, Nathalia said, 'Brazil should first worry about solving internal problems, such as violence and poor public services, instead of investing huge amounts of money in infrastructure for the Olympic Games.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Raquel Poti, a 32-year-old street artist, poses at a park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 25, 2016. Raquel thinks the Olympics promotes a lifestyle that combines sports, culture and education. She is concerned about the large investment for the event while the population needs improvements in basic services. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Artist Wilson Alexandre poses at the entrance of his house and art studio in Vidigal favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 13, 2016. Wilson says he did not buy any tickets for the Olympics because they are too expensive. He thinks of the Olympics as a big sporting celebration, with people enjoying the event the world over. At the same time he thinks of the eviction of people from poorer neighbourhoods, the corruption and the financial/project mismanagement. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Marcos Da Costa, 46-year-old, poses as he works out at the Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 24, 2016. When he asked if he had bought tickets for the Olympics he said, 'I don't agree with the Olympics while people in Rio suffer violence, bad health services, insecurity and construction works like the poorly-designed cycle path.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

REUTERS/Pilar Olivares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH 'CARIOCAS PORTRAITS' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH 'THE WIDER IMAGE' FOR ALL STORIES.

Pedro Grapiuna, a metalwork sculptor, poses for a portrait at his workshop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2016. When asked what he felt about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics, Pedro said, 'It is a good thing that lot of people will come from abroad to experience the good side of the city.' He is also concerned about violence and poor infrastructure. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH 'CARIOCAS PORTRAITS' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH 'THE WIDER IMAGE' FOR ALL STORIES.

Gabriela Galvao, a 40-year-old businesswoman, poses for a portrait at her home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 27, 2016. When asked what she thought about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics, Gabriela said, 'The city of Rio de Janeiro always had bad services and the image of a disordered and violent city, but during the Olympics tourists will get the best impression because they come looking for fun.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Israel Mario da Silva, a 59-year-old watchman poses for a portrait at his place of work in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2016. Israel says, 'I can't buy any tickets for the Olympics because they are too expensive for me,' he also hopes the impact of the Olympics will be positive because Rio de Janeiro is now a better city with improved public transport services and the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Silvana Batista (L), a 49-year-old retired nurse, poses with her mother, Helena Batista, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 12, 2016. Silvana and Helena are fearful and live in a slum that is in a constant battle between gangs. When they were asked about the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, they said, 'We are living in hard and violent times in the city, we are concerned that all the security on the streets could not be enough.' They also hope the event will be a success and people who come to the city will have the best experience. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Erinaldo Cardoso, a 43-year-old street performer, poses for a portrait in front of the Museu do Amanha (Museum of Tomorrow) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 13, 2016. When asked what he felt about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics, Erinaldo said, 'Nothing will change after the Olympics. Everyone who knows the reality of Rio de Janeiro knows that it is not all happiness.' He also is concerned that the jobs that have been generated will be lost after the games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Maria Callou, a 35-year-old fashion designer, poses for a portrait in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2016. When asked what she felt about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics, Maria said, 'I am glad about the Olympics and I think the problems of the country, such as corruption and violence, will go unnoticed during the event. We are hospitable people and we know how to bring joy and happiness to tourists.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Jeymerson Pereira, a 25-year-old butcher, poses for a portrait in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. When asked what he felt about Rio de Janeiro hosting the Olympics, Jeymerson said, 'We don't need the Olympics, we need more schools and hospitals.' He is also concerned that nothing will change for the poor in Rio de Janeiro, 'We would need to change the government and start afresh.' REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Student and acrobat Guilherme Barbosa, poses for a portrait at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 18, 2016. When asked if Cariocas (locals) will benefit from the Olympics, he said, 'Those in a position to rent out rooms in their houses can earn extra income, as well as those who work in the tourism industry. But most people are abandoned in precarious health and education services.' If there was a vote, he would cast against the Olympics. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

RIO DE JANEIRO Just days before Rio de Janeiro hosts South America's first Olympics, city residents expressed mixed feelings about the cost and security of the Games, while holding out hope they will bring joy to a nation facing economic and political crises.

The conflicted thoughts mirror a recent survey by the Datafolha polling group showing that half of Brazilians were opposed to holding the Games, while 63 percent think the costs of hosting the event will outweigh the benefits.

In the midst of such division, Reuters sought out residents to ask them what they thought.

Taxi driver Abner Lelis welcomed what Mayor Eduardo Paes touts as one of the Games' biggest legacies: improved transportation. "I spend almost the whole day driving and it is evident that traffic has improved," he said.

Lelis was quick to warn tourists, however, that some of his colleagues take the long way around to destinations for bigger fares.

Student Aline Santos sees the Games in a negative light, "because many people have been evicted from their houses for the construction of Olympic" works.

For 70-year-old poet Jorge Salomao, the Games will help Brazilians forget, for a moment at least, that they are facing their worst recession since the 1930s and that suspended President Dilma Rousseff is on the cusp of being ousted by an impeachment trial expected to end right after the Olympics close on Aug. 21.

"We are going through so many difficult times that the Olympics will bring a moment of joy and fraternization in this city, the most beautiful city in the world," he said.

But for Dennis Claudinho, a 27-year-old construction worker who has helped build Olympic venues, the Games are a bittersweet reality in this nation still grappling with intense inequality.

He said he was confident the transportation infrastructure built, including express bus lanes and the extension of the subway, would bring much-needed improvements for the grinding commutes millions of Rio residents endure.

Yet working amid the dust at the Olympic Park as final touches were put on venues this week, he said: "I can't afford tickets for the Olympics because they are too expensive for me."

(Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Meredith Mazzilli)