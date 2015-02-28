RIO DE JANEIRO, Protesters tried to interrupt the last day of International Olympic Committee meetings in Rio on Saturday with some women invading the hotel to complain about the organisers of the 2016 Summer Games.

"You want to see robbers, they're here, the IOC," shouted one female who fought her way past burly security guards. The women did not get out of the hotel lobby and were a long way from the executive meetings taking place on the second floor. They complained about water use in building a new golfcourse and what they said were trees cut down near the venue for sailing events. Rio is one of several Brazilian cities suffering from water shortages and protesters dubbing themselves 'Occupy Golf' have gathered outside the course in recent weeks. "They are destroying 300 trees when we are in the middle of this crisis and the people are blamed for the shortages when it is not the people who are using water," said Marina Abreu, one of the protesters.

Rio will become the first South American city to host the Olympics in August 2016.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)