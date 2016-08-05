RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's suspended President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday she was "sad" not to be present at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Rousseff, who was suspended from office in May pending her trial by the Senate this month on charges of breaking budget laws, said on her Twitter account she was "sad not to be at the party 'live and in colour' but I will be following it, rooting for Brazil".

Rousseff turned down an invitation to the opening ceremony last month, saying she would not play second fiddle to interim President Michel Temer, who will declare the Games officially open.

Temer, her former vice president, took power in mid-May when Rousseff was sent for trial in the Senate. The leftist leader, who has insisted she has done nothing wrong and calls her removal a coup, is expected to be dismissed from office in a final hearing at the end of this month.

