No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
RIO DE JANEIRO Rowing training for Olympic competitors in Rio de Janeiro was cancelled on Monday as strong winds swept across the Brazilian city, organisers said.
They said conditions at the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, which will host both rowing and canoe sprint events, made training impossible, and said they would issue more information later in the day.
The Games, the first on South American soil, are due to kick off on Friday, with organisers rushing to complete venues and infrastructure amid troubled preparations, as well as political and economic turmoil in the country.
Weather conditions in Rio have so far not helped them, with the main ramp at the Olympic sailing marina destroyed by high tides and big waves on Saturday.
And on Sunday sandbags were deployed to deal with high waves that pounded television studios along the Copacabana.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.