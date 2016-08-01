An aerial view of the Christ the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas where the rowing and canoeing competitions will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

RIO DE JANEIRO Rowing training for Olympic competitors in Rio de Janeiro was cancelled on Monday as strong winds swept across the Brazilian city, organisers said.

They said conditions at the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, which will host both rowing and canoe sprint events, made training impossible, and said they would issue more information later in the day.

The Games, the first on South American soil, are due to kick off on Friday, with organisers rushing to complete venues and infrastructure amid troubled preparations, as well as political and economic turmoil in the country.

Weather conditions in Rio have so far not helped them, with the main ramp at the Olympic sailing marina destroyed by high tides and big waves on Saturday.

And on Sunday sandbags were deployed to deal with high waves that pounded television studios along the Copacabana.

