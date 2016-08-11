RIO DE JANEIRO Defending champions Helen Glover and Heather Stanning extended their five-year unbeaten run in the women's pair in the Olympic rowing regatta on Thursday, beating the United States' crew by a good length to reach the final.

The Britons, who are also world champions, led from the start and were barely troubled by Felice Mueller and Grace Luczak. South Africa's Lee-Ann Persse and Kate Christowitz took third place to qualify for the final, comfortably ahead of the rest.

The Danish pair Hedvig Rasmussen and Anne Andersen, who nearly beat Stanning and Glover in the quarters, held off the more fancied New Zealand pair of Genevieve Behrent and Rebecca Scown in the second semi-final, a much tighter race.

The battle for the third place qualifying spot provided the most excitement of both semis, with Spain's Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid i Centelles just edging China's Min Zhang and Tian Miao after a neck-and-neck contest the length of the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon course.

The two races kicked off a day which will see the first medals of the rowing, with six finals scheduled. Wednesday's programme was called off due to high winds but there were no weather problems on Thursday.

