Southampton sign Italy forward Gabbiadini from Napoli
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Australia winger Henry Speight has been ruled out of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics rugby sevens after suffering a serious knee injury, the Australian Rugby Union said on Wednesday.
Fiji-born Speight had just recovered from an eye socket injury he sustained in Super Rugby in late March, only to suffer a grade three medial ligament injury to his right knee in a practice match on Tuesday.
"We're all gutted for Henry. He made a commitment to the programme and has done everything he possibly could to get himself in the frame for Olympic selection," Australia coach Andy Friend said in a news release.
"Even after the facial injury he received some ten weeks ago, Henry's commitment didn't waver but the rugby gods just haven't been kind to him whatsoever."
Australia will name their men's and women's teams for the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens tournaments on July 14.
The Rio Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
LONDON The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.