Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
RIO DE JANEIRO Alex Davis has been ruled out of the Olympics after suffering an ankle injury in training and will be replaced by Ruaridh McConnochie in Britain's Rugby Sevens squad, team officials said on Wednesday.
Davis sustained the injury at the Team GB preparation camp in Belo Horizonte. McConnochie, one of two travelling reserves, steps in to the 12-man-squad while Charlie Hayter will fly to Rio to provide replacement cover alongside Luke Treharne.
''It has been a tough year for Alex for a number of reasons and to have this setback is incredibly disappointing for him,'' said coach Simon Amor.
''But he is one of the most mentally resilient people I know. He will come back from this and I'm confident he will have a strong career for England Sevens and with Team GB at the Olympics in four years' time.
''It has been an amazing 12 months for Ruaridh who has played in all but one of the tournaments in the World Rugby Sevens Series this year. He can cover a number of positions and is on excellent form.''
The GB team, made up of players from the usually-separate England, Scotland and Wales, start their campaign against Kenya on Aug. 9 as Sevens makes its first appearance at the Olympics.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
MELBOURNE Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.