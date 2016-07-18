Brilliant Bumrah secures India's thrilling win
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Wingers Akihito Yamada and Yoshikazu Fujita, who both played a part in Japan's stunning rugby World Cup campaign last year, have been omitted dropped from the country's rugby sevens squad for the Rio Olympics, the JRFU said on Sunday.
Yamada had seen limited playing time with the sevens squad under head coach Tomohiro Segawa, and a calf injury sustained late last month interrupted the Sunwolves player's training ahead of the squad selection for the Olympics.
Kenki Fukuoka, who was also part of the 'Brave Blossoms' World Cup squad, was included in the squad, which will be captained by Yusaku Kuwazuru as rugby union returns to the Games for the first time in 92 years in the sport's shorter format.
Japan qualified for the Aug. 5-21 Olympics by winning the Asia Rugby Sevens qualifier last November, and will face New Zealand, Britain and Kenya in Pool C in the 12-team tournament.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.