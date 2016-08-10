MOSCOW Russian canoeist Elena Aniushina was cleared by an independent commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to compete at the Rio Games, R-Sport agency quoted an official at the Russian Olympic Committee as saying on Wednesday.

"She's been allowed (to participate)," R-Sport cited Igor Kazikov, the head of the Russian Olympic delegation, as saying.

The International Canoe Federation banned in July five Russian canoeists, including Aniushina, from competing at the Rio de Janeiro Games after they were implicated by the McLaren report.

