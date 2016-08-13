Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
RIO DE JANEIRO Russian Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov said on Saturday the world athletics governing body was mocking Russia's only track-and-field competitor at the Rio Olympics with a last-minute suspension, Russian news agencies reported.
Russian long jumper Darya Klishina was barred from Games by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) following new evidence implicating her in revelations of state-backed doping in Russia.
"The situation with Darya Klishina appears to be cynical mockery of the Russian sportswoman by the IAAF," news agencies quoted Zhukov as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.