U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
BRASILIA Ten individuals detained in Brazil on Thursday on suspicion of supporting Islamic State and planning to attack the Olympic Games were amateurs who communicated using messenger applications like WhatsApp, Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said.
Moraes said the group had not met in person, lacked funding and did not actually have contact with Islamic State. He said they had tried to purchase guns and could not be ignored, but that the risk of a terrorist attack on the Olympics had not increased.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
MEXICO CITY Israel should apologise for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise for U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, Mexico's foreign minister said on Monday, calling it an "aggression" against the country.
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.