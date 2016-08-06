West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian Felipe Wu won the silver medal in the men's 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday to claim the host country's first medal of the Rio Olympic Games.
Xuan Vinh Hoang of Vietnam took the gold with a score of 202.5 in 20 shots, just 0.4 of a point ahead of Wu, a 24-year-old who is competing in his first Olympics. China's Pang Wei took the bronze.
Defending Olympic champion Jin Jong-oh of South Korea failed to recover from a poor start and finished fifth.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.