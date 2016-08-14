Aug 14, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Niccolo Campriani (ITA) during men's 50m rifle three position qualification in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Shooting Centre. Mandatory Credit: Guy Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO Armed with his girlfriend's rifle, Olympic champion Niccolo Campriani narrowly won his second gold of the Games on Sunday at the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event, making Italy the most successful country in the Rio shooting competition.

The 28-year-old Campriani, gold in three positions in London 2012 and gold in 10 metre air rifle on Monday, said he was depleted when he shot a disappointing 9.2 (out of 10.9) in his last standing target in the final shooting event of the Games.

But it was enough to scrape past Russia's Sergey Kamenskiy, who was making his Olympic debut and lost the gold with a devastating 8.3 in the last of 45 shots in kneeling, prone and standing positions.

Campriani won his third gold by just 0.3 of a point to become the only shooter to win two golds here. Under the weight of their stability clothing, the two exhausted men embraced.

"The gold medal of London was a relief, the gold medal Monday made me angry, and the gold medal today, I would say I enjoyed it," said Campriani, who had to use the rifle of girlfriend and fellow Italy shooter Petra Zublasing after having problems with his own.

"My heart gave up, I was so tired after this week," he added. "My matches, three finals, I was watching Petra shoot, it was just such a long week."

Over nine days and 15 events, Italy finished at the top of the shooting medals table, with four golds and three silvers, and was followed by Germany. Powerhouses like the United States and China had disappointing shows.

American Matt Emmons, the world No. 1 and three positions event favourite, failed to qualify, finishing in 19th place.

Campriani said he was sad Emmons did not make it, calling the 35-year-old "the best shooter of the year, the century."

Kamenskiy, 28, said he felt blessed with the silver because he was the least experienced of the finalists.

"You know, the last shot is like a lottery," said Kamenskiy, adding "I was unlucky, unfortunately."

France's Alexis Raynaud took the bronze in his first Olympics at the age of 21.

Campriani said Rio might be the end of a 16-year shooting career.

"Life is long and there are so many things I can do," he said. "But if I quit now it would piss me off that my last shot was a 9.2."

(Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Ed Osmond and Meredith Mazzilli)