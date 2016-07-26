Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LONDON Russian shooters have been cleared to compete at next month's Rio Olympics, the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) said on Tuesday.
"The 18 Russian shooters who have been entered... to participate in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are neither mentioned in the McLaren Report nor have they tested positive further to a doping control according to the information we possess," a statement said.
"Further, all Russian athletes are being carefully monitored as part of ISSF's intelligence based testing program. Therefore, the ISSF Executive Committee unanimously voted confirming that all 18 Russian athletes fulfil the criteria set by the IOC."
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.
LONDON Sutton United will host 12-times winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup while fellow non-league side Lincoln City were handed a trip to Burnley as the Premier League clubs were kept apart in Monday's draw.