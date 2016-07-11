Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Bayern Munich's pacey Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has withdrawn from the Rio Olympics due to injury, the German champions said on Monday.
Costa had been chosen along with Barcelona's Neymar among the over-age players in Brazil's squad for the first summer Games in South America.
Bayern said on their website (www.fcbayern.de) that an injury to Costa's left thigh had not healed and they had told the Brazilian football federation that the player could not be released.
"I greatly regret this," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We all wanted Douglas to contest the Olympic Games in his home country, but the player’s health and fitness takes priority."
Bayern said Costa, who joined them a year ago from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, would continue his sports rehabilitation programme in Munich.
The Olympic gold medal is the only major soccer title the five times world champions have never won.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.