Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - White Hart Lane, London, England - 17/3/16Tottenham's Son Heung-Min in actionReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

South Korea have named Son Heung-min as one of the three overage players in their 18-man squad for the Rio Olympic Games, hoping the Tottenham Hotspur striker can help them improve on the bronze medal they won in London four years ago.

The 16-team Olympic football competition is open to players under the age of 23, and permit only three overage players as "wild cards".

FC Porto forward Suk Hyun-jun and Guangzhou R&F defender Jang Hyun-soo are head coach Shin Tae-yong's other wild-card selections.

"We may not have renowned players like we had in London," Shin said at a press conference in Seoul.

"But I want fans to have trust in our players and watch how they fulfil expectations."

South Korea have been paired with world champions Germany, 2012 gold medallist Mexico and Fiji in Group C.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)