Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
RIO DE JANEIRO Seventeen-year old Deanne Rose turned in a star performance on Friday to help Canada beat Brazil 2-1 and ensure the North Americans' second consecutive bronze medal in the women's football competition.
Rose, the youngest player in the Canadian squad, got the opening goal for Canada after 25 minutes when she was on hand to side-foot home a low cross from Ashley Lawrence, after the defender had run half the length of the field on a quick counter-attack.
She then turned goal-maker seven minutes into the second half, when she crossed for Christine Sinclair to make it 2-0 from close in.
Brazil, who won silver in 2004 and 2008, looked tired after a punishing semi-final defeat against Sweden after extra time and penalties in the heat of Rio de Janeiro just three days ago.
The host nation pushed forward as the game went on and Beatriz pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time when she controlled the ball nicely in a packed box and turned to fire low into the net.
But the Canadians were worthy of their win and the scoreline could even have been wider, with the visitors smacking the woodwork once in each half.
Germany will play Sweden later on Saturday for the gold medal.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.