American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO Rio de Janeiro's Joao Havelange stadium, scheduled to host the athletics at the 2016 Olympic Games, is to stay shut for 18 months while the roof is repaired, a committee of engineers said on Friday.
The stadium, completed six years ago, was closed in March because of structural damage to the roof in a major embarrassment for Brazilian sporting authorities.
The city government said the roof could present a risk for spectators if the wind reached over 63 kilometres per hour.
The committee, set up by the city, told reporters on Friday that it had found a number of problems with the roof including broken and twisted supports.
"It is a flaw which is related to the way the project was conceived," said Sebastiao Andrade, a professor of engineering at Rio de Janeiro's Catholic University (PUC).
The Joao Havelange stadium was built for the 2007 Panamerican Games and opened just one month before the event after being plagued by delays and cost over-runs.
Rio's organisation of the Panamerican Games, which was branded a success, was a key factor when it won in 2009 the right to stage the Olympics.
The announcement means the stadium will re-open at the end of next year, just 18 months before the start of the Olympics.
It also faces another closure to increase its capacity from 45,000 to 60,000 and bring it into line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) requirements.
The stadium, alternatively known as the Engenhao, has been used for football but has not proved very popular with fans due to its distance from the city centre.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.