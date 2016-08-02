Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
RIO DE JANEIRO Australia mourned the death of its oldest Olympian on Tuesday after former swimming coach and modern pentathlete Forbes Carlile passed away in Sydney at the age of 95.
Carlile coached Australia at the 1948 London Games and competed in Helsinki in 1952.
The national Olympic Committee said he was the only Australian to participate in a Games as a coach before competing.
Known for his pioneering work on tapering and elite training methods, he returned to coaching the Australian swimming team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and then the Dutch squad at the 1964 Games.
"Whenever a coach in Australia makes the national team he receives a ring with a number," head swimming coach Jacco Verhaeren told reporters at the Rio Olympics.
"Forbes Carlile is the number one. He is the genuine alpha, the lord of the rings. And he was so innovative and really defined the job of coaching, reinvented it. We owe him a lot."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.