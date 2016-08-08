West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
RIO DE JANEIRO Michael Phelps was on course to win the 23rd Olympic swimming medal of his career after being named in the U.S. 4x100 metres freestyle relay team on Sunday.
The official start list had Phelps, who has 18 golds to his credit, swimming the second leg after Caeleb Dressel with Ryan Held and 2012 Olympic 100 metres freestyle champion Nathan Adrian completing the line-up.
The U.S. men have medalled in every Olympics 4x100 freestyle relay since the event made its first appearance in 1964.
They qualified with the second fastest time in the preliminaries, which Phelps did not race, behind Russia and ahead of old rivals Australia.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.