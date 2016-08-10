2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA is congratulated by other swimmers after team USA won. REUTERS/David Gray

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA is congratulated by Conor Dwyer (USA) of USA after they won the gold medal. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA is congratulated by teammates Conor Dwyer (USA) of USA, Townley Haas (USA) of USA and Ryan Lochte (USA) of USA after they won the gold medal. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Final - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) of USA reacts after his team won the gold medal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Conor Dwyer (USA) of USA, Townley Haas (USA) of USA, Ryan Lochte (USA) of USA and Michael Phelps (USA) of USA stand to attention as they listen to their national anthem after receiving their gold medals. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2016 Rio Olympics - Swimming - Victory Ceremony - Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay victory Ceremony - Olympic Aquatics Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Michael Phelps (USA) Conor Dwyer (USA) Townley Haas (USA) and Ryan Lochte (USA) of USA pose with their gold medals REUTERS/Michael Dalder

RIO DE JANEIRO Michael Phelps claimed his second gold medal in one night and the 21st of his career as the United States won the men's 4x200 metres Olympic freestyle relay on Tuesday.

The most successful Olympian of all time swam the final leg to extend his career tally to a total of 25 medals, also including two silver and two bronze.

Earlier he had won gold number 20 with victory in the 200m butterfly.

It was the fourth successive U.S. Olympic victory in the event.

The Americans led throughout, with Conor Dwyer handing over to Townley Haas and Ryan Lochte. There was a huge roar from the Rio crowd when Phelps sprang from the block with a lead of 1.76 seconds over Japan, and 2.88 seconds over Britain.

The Americans touched home in 7 minutes 00.66 seconds.

For Britain, who had qualified first for the final, James Guy overhauled Takeshi Matsuda on the final leg to take the silver in 7:03.13, with Japan clocking 7:03.50.

It was Britain's first medal in this event since they won a bronze in 1984, and made up for Guy's disappointment in failing to pick up a medal in the 200m and 400m freestyle.

But the night belonged to the Americans and Phelps, who after four days of competition in Rio has won three gold medals at his fifth Olympic Games.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan. Editing by Patrick Johnston)