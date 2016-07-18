MELBOURNE Australian swimmer Cameron McEvoy has dropped the 200 metres freestyle from his schedule at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics to be fresher for his bids for gold in the 100m and relay events.

McEvoy, who has the fastest time in the 100 this year, will now compete in five events at Rio -- the 50, 100 freestyle, and three relays.

"It wasn’t an easy decision to make, especially seeing I have been doing the 200m freestyle internationally for so long and it has been one of my favourite and main events for my entire swimming career," McEvoy said in a statement on Monday.

“But we have had to take a step back and look at the bigger picture of the entire week and remember that I am only human and that I do have my limitations."

The vacant 200m slot has now been taken by David McKeon, who will also contest the 400m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay, Swimming Australia said.

Thomas Fraser-Holmes will also compete in the individual 200m freestyle.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)