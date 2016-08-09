Mourinho hits out at Man United's 'crazy' fixture congestion
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.
RIO DE JANEIRO Athletes with past doping convictions should not be on Team USA, Olympic breaststroke champion Lilly King said on Monday in response to a question about the inclusion of sprinter Justin Gatlin.
King beat Russian Yulia Efimova to win the women's 100 metres breaststroke gold medal, a day after publicly criticising her rival, who has served two previous doping-related suspensions.
She was then asked at a news conference if Gatlin, who also has two past offences, should be taking part in the Rio Games.
"Do I think people who have been caught for doping offences should be on the team? No, they shouldn't," she told reporters at a tense news conference alongside Efimova.
Gatlin tested positive in 2001 for an amphetamine contained in a medication he had taken for attention deficit disorder (ADD). The 2004 Olympic gold medallist and 2005 world champion then failed a test for the banned steroid testosterone in 2006.
Revelations of state-sponsored doping in Russia have dominated the build-up to the Rio Olympics and increased pressure on athletes and officials to take a stand on the divisive issue.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.