West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
Cypriot tennis player Marcos Baghdatis has withdrawn from next month's Rio Olympics after failing to recover from an elbow injury, the world number 42 said on Friday.
The 31-year-old Baghdatis, runner-up in the 2006 Australian Open, lost to eventual champion Andy Murray in the round of 16 at the 2012 London Olympics.
"It is clear that unless I am 100 percent fit and healthy to compete, I shall not participate at the Olympics because I would be doing injustice to my country," Baghdatis said on Facebook account.
"It is therefore with great sadness that I now announce my withdrawal from the Cyprus Olympic Team. I have already informed the Cyprus Tennis Federation."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LIBREVILLE Egypt made a slow start on their return to the African Nations Cup after a seven-year absence, but have reached the semi-finals without conceding and are getting stronger as the tournament progresses.
LONDON Pumped with confidence after an unbeaten 2016, England could be set for a rude awakening when the Six Nations start this weekend, with the rugby extravaganza more open than it has been for years, All Black great Richie McCaw told Reuters on Tuesday.