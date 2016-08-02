Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
BERNE, Switzerland World number four Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the tennis competition at this month's Rio Olympics because of injury.
"I am very sad because after Beijing and London I would have liked to experience my third Olympic Games in Brazil, unfortunately that will now not be possible," he said in a Swiss Tennis Federation statement on Tuesday.
Australia's Sam Groth is heading to Brazil after getting a late call as a replacement.
The fast-serving 28-year-old will be the fourth Australian in a men's singles draw missing the country's top two players after the controversial withdrawals of Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios.
The duo pulled out after being repeatedly criticised by Australia's Olympic team chef de mission for their conduct in the public arena.
World number 20 Tomic said he was too "busy" to compete at Rio while 18th-ranked Kyrgios bowed out claiming mistreatment by the Australian Olympic Committee.
(Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.