West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
RIO DE JANEIRO The world's biggest reseller of Olympics tickets, U.S.-based CoSport, frayed the nerves of some visiting Games fans who queued for hours in Rio this week to retrieve their tickets.
CoSport, which is authorized Games ticket reseller for residents of the United States, the UK, Australia and several other countries, required many customers to show up at a local ticket collection centre in the host city to claim tickets bought earlier from the firm in their home countries.
On Thursday, more than 100 frustrated fans were kept for up to five hours in queues, several customers said. The lines on Wednesday had also lasted hours, others said.
Tom Shorkey, 68, from Pennsylvania, said he had arrived in Rio early Thursday and went straight to the CoSport site to claim his tickets. He was funnelled through various lines and still hadn’t been able to retrieve them after four hours.
“It’s ridiculous,” Shorkey said.
A CoSport spokesman did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday about the long waits. The U.S. Olympic Committee, which chose CoSport as its reseller, also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
New Jersey-based CoSport is a fixture at the Olympics, and has long been awarded exclusive rights to market Games tickets to Americans by the U.S. committee.CoSport's ticket distribution centre at the London Games in 2012 also came under criticism for ticket lines that in some cases lasted six hours.
Australian Mark Lancer said he showed up Thursday at CoSport's centre in Rio at 10 a.m. and was initially told the wait would be four hours. As of 3 p.m. he was still waiting.
“I’ve seen people yelling at the staff,” Lancer said.
CoSport customers can elect to collect tickets in Rio rather than have them sent to homes for a fee. Beyond a certain purchase date, customers don't have a choice and must collect them in person. CoSport does not offer electronic tickets.
Rio ticket sales have lagged behind those for past Games in London and Beijing, with around 1.2 million still unsold.
Games organizers said on Thursday they will give away up to 280,000 tickets to public school children in Rio.
(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.