Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
All six athletes in Russia's triathlon squad have been cleared to compete at next month's Rio Olympics, the International Triathlon Union (ITU) said on Wednesday.
"None of the six Russian triathletes (three men, three women) that have qualified for 2016 Olympics are included in the McLaren report, nor have any of them served suspensions or bans for failed doping tests," the ITU said in a statement.
"Additionally, they have all been tested outside of Russia. Therefore, ITU will recommend to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) that these six athletes be permitted to compete in Rio next month."
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.