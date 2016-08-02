Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
RIO DE JANEIRO Despite lingering issues with plumbing and laundry, athletes and training staff say the Olympic Village is much improved, nine days after blocked toilets and exposed wiring forced the Australian team to move.
Organisers hired around 600 people to work on repairing the 31-building complex housing more than 17,000 participants at the Rio de Janeiro Games and within days they had coaxed the Aussies back.
"At first we had some problems but they were fixed and we're happy with the place. The rooms are even bigger than in London (2012)," said Australian canoe coach Mike Druce on Tuesday.
Not everything is perfect though.
The Argentines are complaining about weak water pressure in the bathrooms while Brazilian handballer Jose Toledo said the laundry service was less than perfect.
Several Olympians also noted a film of dust in most rooms from the recently finished construction.
However, conditions are a far cry from those on July 24 that the Australians called "not safe or ready" for the Games which start on Friday.
Rio officials called the issues "teething troubles."
Most athletes had high praise for the Village kitchens with the exception of Portuguese gymnast Felipa Martins.
"I thought the food was so-so but maybe that's because we eat so well in Portugal," she said.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.