Master of surprise Luiz shows his worth at both ends
LONDON Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
RIO DE JANEIRO The Olympic Village is ready and organizers are turning in the last three buildings Thursday afternoon, the operations director of the Rio 2016 organising committee Rodrigo Tostes said.
Tostes told reporters the buildings are "absolutely ready" for the delegations and minor problems in various apartments had been resolved. Complaints over shoddy electricity and water installation at the site had prompted some national teams to boycott the park earlier this week.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies could hurt an expected U.S. bid to host the 2026 World Cup although plenty of time remains for concerns to ease before the decision by world soccer's governing body FIFA.
LONDON Pumped with confidence after an unbeaten 2016, England could be set for a rude awakening when the Six Nations start this weekend, with the rugby extravaganza more open than it has been for years, All Black great Richie McCaw told Reuters on Tuesday.