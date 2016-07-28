A view of one of the blocks of apartments where Canadal's athletes competing in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are supposed to stay in the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 23, 2016. Picture taken July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO The Olympic Village is ready and organizers are turning in the last three buildings Thursday afternoon, the operations director of the Rio 2016 organising committee Rodrigo Tostes said.

Tostes told reporters the buildings are "absolutely ready" for the delegations and minor problems in various apartments had been resolved. Complaints over shoddy electricity and water installation at the site had prompted some national teams to boycott the park earlier this week.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)