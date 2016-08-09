Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
RIO DE JANEIRO Tomasz Zielinski, brother of the 2012 Olympic champion Adrian Zielinski, has become the second weightlifter sent home from the Rio Games for doping.
European champion Zielinski, due to compete with his brother in the 94kg, tested positive for nandrolone. On the day of the opening ceremony Cyprus announced that they had sent home Antonis Martasidis, an 85kg lifter, when an out-of-competition test came up positive.
Szymon Kołecki, head of the Polish weightlifting federation, said: “I want to sincerely apologise to all Poles that during the Olympic Games they have to feel ashamed as the whole world looks on.”
Kołecki was a silver medallist at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008, and is expected to be upgraded to gold in the latter because of the retrospective positive test of champion Ilya Ilyin, of Kazakhstan. Kołecki missed the 2004 Games because of a two-year doping ban.
Tomasz Zielinski is the fifth Polish weightlifter to have tested positive since 2012.
(Reporting by Brian Oliver; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.