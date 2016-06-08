Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
The Zika virus outbreak in Brazil has led Britain's Greg Rutherford to have his sperm frozen before heading out to defend his long jump title at the Rio Olympics.
Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that is spreading in Brazil, can cause crippling birth defects and developmental problems in babies.
Rutherford's partner Susie Verrill, who will not attend the Games with their young son, said the couple had taken the precaution because they wanted to have more children.
"The Zika news has caused no end of concern," she wrote in the Standard Issue magazine.
"We'd love to have more children and, with research in its infancy, I wouldn't want to put myself in a situation which could have been prevented.
"We're not ones to worry unnecessarily, but after more than 100 medical experts stressed the Games should be moved to prevent the disease from spreading, this was a huge factor in us choosing to stay put."
Athletes from the British triathlon team have also been prevented from going outdoors after dusk, because of fears of the virus.
"If you stand outside at dusk, mosquitoes will start congregating so we are not doing that. We will be indoors," performance director Brendan Purcell told British media.
U.S. cyclist Tejay Van Garderen withdrew from the Games last week, over concerns that the outbreak could present risks for his pregnant wife.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.