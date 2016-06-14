Alaves hold Celta to 0-0 draw in King's Cup semi
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
World number two Jordan Spieth has played down fears that the Zika virus could affect his participation at the 2016 Rio Games, adding that he is looking forward to the "tremendous honour" of representing his country in Brazil.
The 22-year old, who will defend his U.S. Open title at Oakmont this week, had not categorically committed to the event over fears of the mosquito-borne virus, which has been linked to birth defects and developmental problems in babies.
However, Spieth said he was satisfied by the information given by the PGA Tour.
"Based on what's come to my knowledge at this point, it seems like it's going to be an extremely memorable experience," Spieth told reporters in a press conference on Monday.
"I look forward to trying to win a gold for the United States.
"Do I think being an Olympian outweighs any significant health threat? No. If I thought that the threat was significant, I certainly would not go."
World number one Jason Day also expressed doubt about his participation over fears about the virus earlier this month.
U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies.
The World Health Organization has said there is strong scientific consensus that Zika can also cause Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological syndrome that causes temporary paralysis in adults.
The connection between Zika and microcephaly first came to light last fall in Brazil, which has now confirmed more than 1,400 cases of microcephaly that it considers to be related to Zika infections in the mothers.
The Rio Olympics take place from Aug. 5-21.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MADRID Celta Vigo rattled the crossbar, but could not find a breakthrough as they were held to a goalless draw at home in the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final against Alaves on Thursday.
A refreshed Matt Kuchar seized a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Thursday but had the ominous figure of reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama in hot pursuit.
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Cameroon reached the African Nations Cup final as a second-half goal from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and a stoppage-time effort from Christian Bassogog secured a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last-four clash on Thursday.