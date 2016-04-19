Christian Wade scored a Premiership record-equalling six tries in Saturday's win over Worcester Warriors, but Simon Amor, the England coach who will lead Great Britain's Olympic sevens team, is turning a blind eye to the Wasps' winger, the Times reported.

The British newspaper said Amor had approached a small number of 15-a-side players but not diminutive speedster Wade, who made it clear he would love to represent Team GB for the sport's Olympic return at the August 5-21 Rio de Janeiro Games.

"I have always loved sevens and if I got the opportunity to go and do that I would 100 percent go for it. An Olympic medal to anyone is one of the highest honours," Wade told the British paper on Monday.

Wade has scored 11 tries this season, second only to Exeter Chiefs' Thomas Waldrom in the English Premiership.

However, the 24-year-old winger has long been used to being overlooked. He admitted failing to make the 50-man England squad in the run-up to the 15-a-side World Cup on home soil last year had left him questioning his abilities.

"It really hit me quite hard. It made me rethink where I was at as a player. There were a couple of times in the last couple of years where I've had a few lows and my confidence dipped," Wade said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)