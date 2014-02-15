China's Zhou Yang leads as she takes a curve during a women's 1,500 metres short track speed skating heat event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Winner China's Zhou Yang (R) holds up her national flag along with compatriot Li Jianrou after the women's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

SOCHI, Russia Chinese short track speed skater Zhou Yang successfully defended her 1,500 metres Olympic title when she won the gold medal in Saturday's final at the Sochi Winter Games.

Shim Suk-hee of South Korea won the silver medal and Italy's Arianna Fontana took the bronze after a hotly-contested race at the Iceberg Skating Palace.

Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors finished fourth while China's Li Jianrou, South Korea's Kim Alang and American Emily Scott all fell midway through the race, effectively ending their chances of making the podium.

The 22-year-old Zhou timed her race to perfection, taking the lead approaching the final lap and sprinting clear to collect her third Olympic gold medal after she won two in Vancouver four years ago.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)