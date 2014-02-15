Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
SOCHI, Russia Chinese short track speed skater Zhou Yang successfully defended her 1,500 metres Olympic title when she won the gold medal in Saturday's final at the Sochi Winter Games.
Shim Suk-hee of South Korea won the silver medal and Italy's Arianna Fontana took the bronze after a hotly-contested race at the Iceberg Skating Palace.
Dutch skater Jorien ter Mors finished fourth while China's Li Jianrou, South Korea's Kim Alang and American Emily Scott all fell midway through the race, effectively ending their chances of making the podium.
The 22-year-old Zhou timed her race to perfection, taking the lead approaching the final lap and sprinting clear to collect her third Olympic gold medal after she won two in Vancouver four years ago.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
