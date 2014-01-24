Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON British skeleton medal hope Lizz Yarnold will arrive at the Sochi Olympics as World Cup champion after clinching the title in Konigsee, Germany on Friday.
The 25-year-old, the most consistent slider on the circuit this season, could only manage ninth fastest on her first run before bad weather meant the second run was cancelled.
Yarnold, who had a string of podium places this season including wins at Lake Placid and Igls, finished 152 points ahead of American Noelle Pikus-Pace.
The two are expected to be the favourites for gold in Sochi next month.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).