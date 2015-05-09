SAO PAULO Brazil have appointed national team coach Dunga as manager of their Olympic football squad to replace Alexandre Gallo, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

"Under an agreement reached by the Brazilian national team's technical commission, Alexandre Gallo departs as coach of the Under-20 and Olympic teams after 27 months," the CBF statement said.

"Mario Rogerio Reis Micalle will take over at the Under-20 team and the Olympic side will be led by coach Dunga until the 2016 Olympics."

Dunga has revitalised the national team after taking over in the wake of their dismal World cup last year.

The Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro next year and the Olympic title is the only major international competition that Brazil have never won.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)