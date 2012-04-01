Mexico and Honduras have booked tickets to the Olympic men's soccer tournament in London in July after reaching Monday's final of CONCACAF qualifying.

In Saturday's semi-finals, Mexico beat Canada 3-1 in Kansas City to return to the Games for the 10th time after last taking part in Athens in 2004.

The Mexicans missed out on the 2008 Beijing Games when their coach was former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez who lost his job as a result.

Honduras won their semi-final 3-2 after extra-time against El Salvador in Kansas City and will go to their third Olympic soccer event.

The Olympic tournament kicks off on July 25, two days before the official opening of the London Games.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)