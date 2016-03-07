Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
List of women's football teams who have qualified for this year's Rio Olympics:
Brazil (hosts)
Colombia
France
Germany
South Africa
Zimbabwe
New Zealand
Canada
United States
Australia
China
* The 12th team for Rio will be decided by a UEFA qualifying tournament from March 2-9 involving Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focussed on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.