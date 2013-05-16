Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MOSCOW Medals for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi will be unveiled at this month's gathering of top sports and Olympic officials, local organisers said on Thursday.
The medals will presented at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board meeting, part of the annual SportAccord convention, in St Petersburg on May 30.
"A record number of events will be contested in Sochi, therefore a record number of medals - about 1,300 - will be minted," the Sochi organisers said in a statement.
"Sochi medals will have a unique design, different from all previous editions of the Olympic Games, underlining the originality and distinctiveness of Russia."
The ceremony would be conducted by Sochi 2014 chief Dmitry Chernyshenko, famous athletes and public figures, the organisers said.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.