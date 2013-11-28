Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
MOSCOW In the latest mishap to befall the Olympic flame, a Russian torchbearer's clothing caught fire this week as he carried it through a Siberian city.
A clip posted on YouTube by the Russian site Lifenews shows former Olympic bobsledder Pyotr Makarchuk parading the torch through a crowd in the city of Abakan when flames suddenly leap from the left shoulder and upper arm of his jacket.
Escorts immediately put out the flames and Makarchuk was not injured, said Roman Osin, spokesman for the Russian Sochi 2014 torch relay, who witnessed the incident on Wednesday.
The flames were caused by drops of liquid gas that fell on Makarchuk's jacket, he said.
Russia is conducting the longest torch relay before any Winter Games: a four-month, 65,000-km (40,000 mile) journey that will end at the opening ceremony in Sochi on February 7.
The Olympic flame has been to the north pole and Lake Baikal, and cosmonauts took an unlit torch on a spacewalk last month outside the International Space Station.
But the torch has gone out dozens of times, including an incident minutes after President Vladimir Putin handed it off in Red Square on October 6. At other times it has burned too fiercely.
Osin said nobody has been injured by the torch. He declined to say how many times it has gone out.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
LONDON This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.