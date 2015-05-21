The international federations of equestrian, curling and table tennis cut ties with SportAccord on Thursday, the latest round of walkouts after its president sharply criticised the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Some 17 Olympic federations have already withdrawn their membership of the umbrella organisation, which represents about 100 Olympic and non-Olympic sports bodies, after its president Marius Vizer criticised the IOC last month.

"The FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports), alongside many other international sports federations... will seek full clarity regarding SportAccord’s role and mission, including a review of SportAccord’s governance and management,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said in a statement on Thursday.

The World Curling Federation (WCF) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) also suspended their membership on Thursday, with curling officials saying Vizer's comments did not represent their federation.

Vizer told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday he had proposed a meeting with IOC president Thomas Bach to clear the air and said membership withdrawals from SportAccord were the result of pressure from the IOC on the federations.

"I had expected more solidarity from international federations, specifically from summer Olympics federations, because I spoke out in the favour of the sport," Vizer said.

"I did not attack Bach or the IOC. But it is up to the federations to decide what they consider the best for their situation and their sports community."

Bach, however, said in a written response seen by Reuters that he would first have to consult his executive board as well as other stakeholders before committing to a meeting with Vizer. The executive board next meets in Lausanne in June.

PRESSURE MOUNTS

However, time is of the essence for Vizer as the membership suspensions mount and pressure on the international judo president grows exponentially.

On Wednesday, the international rowing federation as well as modern pentathlon and volleyball pulled out of SportAccord.

Since Vizer's scathing attack on the IOC, in which he claimed the Olympic body was dated, not transparent enough and blocking new initiatives, a string of federations have pulled out of his organisation.

The departures already include athletics, boxing, archery, triathlon, taekwondo, wrestling, shooting, canoeing, hockey, bobsleigh and weightlifting.

Several sports have also pulled out of the 2017 World Combat Games organised by SportAccord, leaving the event with just two of the initial six Olympic sports along with 10 other non-Olympic sports.

