Arsenal's Iwobi wants manager Wenger to stay
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been receiving unjust criticism and should extend his 20-year reign at the club, midfielder Alex Iwobi has said.
Peru's Olympic Committee has pulled out of hosting the 2017 World Combat Games, citing an ongoing row between organisers SportAccord and the International Olympic Committee.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the country's Olympic committee chief told SportAccord president Marius Vizer his sharp criticism of the IOC last month and the fallout with many federations leaving SportAccord in protest, were to blame.
"It should be noted that the Peruvian Olympic committee is an integral part of the Olympic movement," Jose Quinones Gonzalez wrote.
"Therefore it supports the IOC and the reforms of Agenda 2020 which have been widely consulted and agreed with all members."
Vizer, who also heads the judo federation, is under increasing pressure since accusing the IOC of a lack of transparency, blocking the creation of new sports events and being a dated organisation that did little for international federations.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been receiving unjust criticism and should extend his 20-year reign at the club, midfielder Alex Iwobi has said.
Self-taught sculptor Emanuel Santos defended his grinning bust of Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, telling his thousands of online detractors he had followed the soccer star's instructions down to the last wrinkle.