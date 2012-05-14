Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
STOCKHOLM Swedish Olympic triple jump champion Christian Olsson said on Monday he was retiring after injury put an end to his plans for a comeback at the London Games later this year.
Olsson, 32, won an Olympic gold medal in Athens in 2004 but was unable to defend his triple jump crown in Beijing four years later due to injuries, a string of which blighted the final years of his career.
Olsson said in a statement that the injury problems had prompted him to take the decision to retire, local news agency TT reported.
He won his last major title at the 2006 European Championships in his hometown of Gothenburg.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.