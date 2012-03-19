ADELAIDE Laid-back world champion James Magnussen forecast "sleepless nights" for his Olympic rivals after clocking the world's fourth fastest 100 metres freestyle at Australia's national trials on Monday.

The 20-year-old's 47.10 seconds swim in Adelaide smashed his personal best of 47.49 at Shanghai last year and was just 0.19 shy of Cesar Cielo's world record of 46.91 set at the swimsuit-tainted 2009 world championships.

Only Cielo, Frenchman Alain Bernard (46.94) and Australian Eamon Sullivan (47.05) have swum faster.

Magnussen warned his London opponents to "brace themselves" in a poolside interview at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre and continued the fighting talk in his news conference.

"I'm sure they'll have a few sleepless nights," said Magnussen, who blamed an illness coming into the meeting for making him slow up in the last 10 metres in the final.

"It just keeps them second-guessing their preparations and keeps them chasing me so (as long as) I can keep raising that benchmark it's just going to be harder and harder for them to have any confidence going into the Olympics."

Magnussen's time was more than a half-second faster than runner-up James Roberts, whose 47.63 still matched the world champion's swim to win gold at Shanghai last year.

The top six swimmers all went under the Olympic A qualifying mark of 48.82 seconds, giving the 100 freestyle relay world champions a huge boost ahead of the London Games in July and August.

ARTICULATED CONFIDENCE

Roberts - born on the same day as Magnussen on April 11, 1991 - would pose the biggest threat to his hopes of gold at London, the world champion said.

"It was a really impressive race and it is really encouraging to see everyone go that quick and there's a great camaraderie amongst the guys," said Magnussen, who led Matthew Abood, Matt Targett and Eamon Sullivan to gold over runners-up France and bronze medallists the United States at Shanghai.

"Two years ago when I was sitting in the marshalling area it felt like everyone wanted to rip each other's heads off, but tonight everyone was patting each other on the back and wishing you good luck.

"There's a lot of testosterone flying around (at international meetings), it's a very intense environment, but if you look at the first four guys tonight we've probably got an average height of 6ft 5in and weigh about 90 kilogrammes so we're certainly not going to be intimidated by any other countries."

Magnussen, from the small coastal city of Port Macquarie north of Sydney, became Australia's first world champion in the blue riband sprint and has revelled in being the man to beat.

His ice-cool demeanour and frequently articulated confidence is at odds with the caution often shown by highly-fancied athletes pondering their Olympic dreams.

"Having grown up in a small country town, I've got a reasonably laid-back approach to my swimming and I think that's really helped me," said the swimmer, who will bid to become Australia's first Olympic 100 metres freestyle champion since Michael Wenden in 1968.

"When I finish training in the morning I can switch off and just be a normal guy, so I think that's allowed me to stay pretty relaxed right up until the race tonight.

"I spend a lot of time thinking about one-liners when I swim up and down the pool," he joked.

"But we have a very witty squad at the moment so unless you have a couple of one-liners up your sleeve you can cop a bit of a hiding."

