Britain's Gemma Spofforth competes in the women's 50m backstroke heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON World record holder Gemma Spofforth staved off retirement by digging deep to win the 100m backstroke final at the British swimming trials and qualify for her home London Olympics on Monday.

Lagging in fifth place at the turn, the former world champion heaved herself back into contention at the Olympic Aquatics Centre to beat Georgia Davies by 0.02 at the touch with a winning time of 1:00.19.

Davies also qualified for the Games.

Spofforth, who set her world record time of 58.12 at the 2009 world championships in Rome but failed to qualify for last year's semi-finals in Shanghai, told reporters that the thought of it possibly being her last race had spurred her on.

"If I hadn't qualified, this would have been it," she gasped, the words spilling out in a torrent of relief and elation.

"Technically, if I hadn't qualified that was going to be my last race... so I had to put everything in the pool and luckily I came up with that result.

"I used that (the thought of it being her last race) to my advantage because if it was, I wanted to leave everything I had in the pool."

The Florida-based swimmer has unfinished business at the Olympics after finishing an agonising fourth four years ago in Beijing by 0.04 of a second.

She still has a reminder of that fourth place on her laptop as a screensaver for motivation.

Spofforth has also had to overcome the death of her father's partner, after her mother died of cancer in the year before Beijing, a year ago and a recent cycling accident that left her with a broken nose and toe.

"I am really excited, It has been a year shrouded with doubt for me," she said of reaching another Olympics, showing off the remaining 'scratches' from her fall. "There have been a lot of times where I wondered whether I was going to be able to do it.

"A lot of ups and downs. At Christmas I was really wondering whether I have still got the strength. To come back and make it in a pool that is going to be the Olympic pool is amazing."

In the men's 100m backstroke final, the 50m world champion and world record holder Liam Tancock won comfortably in 53.16 to secure his slot for the Games.

"This was a stepping stone towards the Games, obviously it was a big one," he said, with the poise of a man taking everything in his stride and the sure knowledge that he was in a league of his own.

"Big stakes but at the end of the day another race I wanted to swim fast," he declared. "There was no change whether it was a world trials, Olympic trials or a Devon county swimming championship."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)